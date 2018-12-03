Rice Variety News Today 입력 2018.12.03 (15:34) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:40)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Despite a hike in rice prices, it's still hard for farmers to make profit. However, some farmers earn more by producing a special variety of rice, which contain germ, take a look.



[Pkg]



This is a rice storehouse in Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do Province. Yellowish, functional rice with embryo buds left is being shipped out. This is neither brown rice nor white rice. This is rice with germ. In terms of polishing, rice with germ is an intermediate stage between brown and white rice. With rice germ unremoved, it's as nutritious as brown rice while having a similar taste and feel to white rice The production of rice with germ began three years ago, following the import of a super-precision rice polishing machine from Japan. As a buzz over the variety has been generated, orders have been pouring in through supermarket chains or home shopping channels.



[Soundbite] Lee In-won(President, Deoksan Agricultural Cooperative) : "Rice germ is mostly or completely removed for rice that is 70 to 80 percent polished. However, our product contains rice germ in full with only bran peeled off."



As the sales of rice with germ has increased annually, it accounts for more than 60 percent of the total rice production in the region. In addition, cookies made with germ rice, which debuted last year, are now enjoying popularity for their nutrition and taste.



[Soundbite] Lee Byung-hee(Deoksan Agricultural Cooperative Hanaro Mart) : "We occasionally offer free samples to tourists. Many of the people who try the rice call us to purchase it again."



The consumption of rice has been on a decrease due to various factors, including a rise in the number of single-person households. Attention is being drawn to whether a new, special variety of rice will help farmers overcome the business difficulties facing them.

Rice Variety

입력 2018.12.03 (15:34) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Despite a hike in rice prices, it's still hard for farmers to make profit. However, some farmers earn more by producing a special variety of rice, which contain germ, take a look.



[Pkg]



This is a rice storehouse in Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do Province. Yellowish, functional rice with embryo buds left is being shipped out. This is neither brown rice nor white rice. This is rice with germ. In terms of polishing, rice with germ is an intermediate stage between brown and white rice. With rice germ unremoved, it's as nutritious as brown rice while having a similar taste and feel to white rice The production of rice with germ began three years ago, following the import of a super-precision rice polishing machine from Japan. As a buzz over the variety has been generated, orders have been pouring in through supermarket chains or home shopping channels.



[Soundbite] Lee In-won(President, Deoksan Agricultural Cooperative) : "Rice germ is mostly or completely removed for rice that is 70 to 80 percent polished. However, our product contains rice germ in full with only bran peeled off."



As the sales of rice with germ has increased annually, it accounts for more than 60 percent of the total rice production in the region. In addition, cookies made with germ rice, which debuted last year, are now enjoying popularity for their nutrition and taste.



[Soundbite] Lee Byung-hee(Deoksan Agricultural Cooperative Hanaro Mart) : "We occasionally offer free samples to tourists. Many of the people who try the rice call us to purchase it again."



The consumption of rice has been on a decrease due to various factors, including a rise in the number of single-person households. Attention is being drawn to whether a new, special variety of rice will help farmers overcome the business difficulties facing them.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보