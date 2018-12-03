Eco-friendly Seafood News Today 입력 2018.12.03 (15:36) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:41)

Fish farms and manufacturers of eco-friendly fishery products are certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, an non-profit organization that certifies environmentally friendly seafood. Wando-gun County on the south coast of Korea was the first in Asia to acquire an ASC certification for locally produced abalones. This time, the county is poised to obtain an eco-friendly certification for its seaweed products.



Abalones in this aquarium are waiting to be shipped. The staff thoroughly checks the abalones' condition as well as the temperature and quality of water. Once the abalones are packaged with extra care, they are ready to meet consumers. Back in July, this abalone processing factory acquired an international environmentally friendly certification from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council after two years of preparation. Wando-gun was the first in Asia to achieve the feat. Fourteen abalone farms in the county obtained the certification simultaneously.



[Soundbite] Yoo Dong-ryeol(Staff at ASC-certified abalone processing company) : "Our goal is to have more fish farms acquire ASC certifications in the years to come to meet market demand."



After obtaining the eco-friendly certification, the county has been receiving abalone orders from Japan, and is predicted to see its abalone exports double next year. It also hopes to begin to supply local abalones to the global retail chain Carrefour, which only sells ASC-certified seafood. The government of Wando-gun County has started preparations for helping 35 more abalone farms obtain ASC certifications, and acquire certification for its seaweed products as well. By 2020, the county plans to have one hundred ASC-certified local fish farms. The county is poised to showcase its ASC-certified fisheries at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 Wando Seaweeds Expo. It has been a rough year for Wando's seafood sector due to low consumption and oversupply. By acquiring ASC certifications, the county hopes to regain its number-one status in the nation.

