Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.12.03 (15:38) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean celebrities once again proved its popularity overseas by winning awards at an influential awards ceremony in China. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Actor Park Seo-joon, actress Park Min-young and singer Kim Jae-joong have been awarded in China. According to their respective management agencies, the three Korean stars were invited to the 2018 Cosmo Beauty Awards held in Shanghai on Wednesday. The two actors received the annual Shining Beauty Idol award while singer Kim claimed the Twinkling Beauty Idol award. This award ceremony is one of the most influential in China related to fashion and beauty. Each year, many Chinese celebrities in TV, cinema and the fashion industry attend this event. In the past, actor Kim Soo-hyun and actress Kim Tae-hee also attended, but Korean stars have been absent since 2016 as bilateral relations strained over Seoul's deployment of a US missile defense system. The awards granted to Korean celebs this year may possibly signal the Korean Wave phenomenon is gaining ground again in China. The Korean flick "Sovereign Default" has stopped "Bohemian Rhapsody"'s solid lead at the box office. According to Korean Film Council data, Sovereign Default drew 300-thousand spectators on the day it hit theaters on Wednesday, the highest ever opening score for any film released in the month of November to date. Daily moviegoers jumped to 180-thousand on the second day. Sovereign Default remains top at the box office, surpassing 500-thousand in ticket sales so far. It's the first Korean film to tackle the Korean financial crisis in the late 1990s. It depicts how people respond differently to the crisis a week left to the country's bankruptcy. The film has drawn positive reviews for its realistic and versatile description of the situation at the time in 1997 when the country was mired in chaos. Praise also goes to the performance of the star-studded cast that includes actress Kim Hye-soo, actor Yoo Ah-in and French actor Vincent Cassel.

입력 2018.12.03 (15:38) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:45) News Today

