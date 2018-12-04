Bilateral Cooperation News Today 입력 2018.12.04 (15:18) 수정 2018.12.04 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding the second North Korea-US summit, President Donald Trump said the venue will be within plane distance. After concluding summit talks with China, Trump also stated that resolving the North Korea issue is a "great thing" for both countries, and reiterated bilateral cooperation on the issue.



[Pkg]



President Trump said that three locations were under consideration for the second summit with North Korea. When asked whether they were in Asia, Trump said they are within plane distance. The remark appears to reference North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's outdated aircraft rather than his own, raising the probability of the second summit taking place in a country not far from North Korea. In Asia, the American territory of Guam or South Korea have been steadily mentioned as possible candidates. On Twitter, Trump also expressed satisfaction over his meeting with the Chinese leader saying that relations with China have taken a "big leap forward." He said that he and President Xi are the only two people that can bring about massive and very positive change, on trade and far beyond between their two nations, adding that a solution for North Korea is a great thing for China and all. His remark is believed to reflect an agreement with Beijing to step up cooperation on the North Korea issue.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump U.S. President(voice only) : "North Korea, which we didn't get into. We've agreed that we will work very strongly on North Korea. He has agreed to work with me 100% on North Korea. That's a big thing too."



Trump has this time around hinted that efforts will be expedited to resolve the North Korea issue with help from China. How Pyongyang will respond now garners attention.

