Visit to Seoul News Today 입력 2018.12.04 (15:20) 수정 2018.12.04 (15:25)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of South Korea and the United States are apparently trying to push North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Seoul. However, Kim has not shown any response yet and continues to focus on domestic issues.



[Pkg]



North Korean media has reported that Kim Jong-un has toured a shoe factory in Wonsan. The North Korean leader called for increasing domestic shoe production and enhancing the quality of footwear in line with international standards. Kim has been touring domestic production facilities for days now. Two days ago, he visited a fishing base on the east coast. However, he has shown no response regarding his possible visit to Seoul as well as denuclearization talks. This has probably something to do with the stalled negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. Analysts say that North Korea is refusing to give in to the adamant demands from the U.S. that it denuclearize first before receiving compensation.



[Soundbite] Park Young-ja(Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification) : "North Korea wants denuclearization and the lifting of sanctions to take place concurrently. It is sending a silent message."



Kim Jong-un also pointed out that this factory was a matter of concern of his late father, Kim Jong-il. The younger Kim is trying to create an atmosphere of honoring his father and his teachings ahead of the seventh anniversary of his death on December 17. The South Korean government is poised to push for Kim's visit to Seoul by the end of this year.



[Soundbite] Baek Tae-hyun(Spokesperson, Min. of Unification) : "The government still believes that Chairman Kim can and needs to visit Seoul this year."



Observers say that if Kim Jong-un decides to visit Seoul, which was also a promise of his deceased father, he will probably do so around December 17.

Visit to Seoul

입력 2018.12.04 (15:20) 수정 2018.12.04 (15:25) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of South Korea and the United States are apparently trying to push North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Seoul. However, Kim has not shown any response yet and continues to focus on domestic issues.



[Pkg]



North Korean media has reported that Kim Jong-un has toured a shoe factory in Wonsan. The North Korean leader called for increasing domestic shoe production and enhancing the quality of footwear in line with international standards. Kim has been touring domestic production facilities for days now. Two days ago, he visited a fishing base on the east coast. However, he has shown no response regarding his possible visit to Seoul as well as denuclearization talks. This has probably something to do with the stalled negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. Analysts say that North Korea is refusing to give in to the adamant demands from the U.S. that it denuclearize first before receiving compensation.



[Soundbite] Park Young-ja(Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification) : "North Korea wants denuclearization and the lifting of sanctions to take place concurrently. It is sending a silent message."



Kim Jong-un also pointed out that this factory was a matter of concern of his late father, Kim Jong-il. The younger Kim is trying to create an atmosphere of honoring his father and his teachings ahead of the seventh anniversary of his death on December 17. The South Korean government is poised to push for Kim's visit to Seoul by the end of this year.



[Soundbite] Baek Tae-hyun(Spokesperson, Min. of Unification) : "The government still believes that Chairman Kim can and needs to visit Seoul this year."



Observers say that if Kim Jong-un decides to visit Seoul, which was also a promise of his deceased father, he will probably do so around December 17.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보