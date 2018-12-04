Space Rocket News Today 입력 2018.12.04 (15:24) 수정 2018.12.04 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. rocket and aircraft manufacturer Space X has become the world's first to launch into space the same rocket for the third time. The rocket is equipped with a multi-purpose next-generation satellite that was developed in Korea. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Space X's rocket blasts into space. Falcon 9 was launched from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 10:34 a.m. on December 3 local time. Equipped with a telecom satellite, the rocket had been previously launched twice, in May and August this year. Space X is the first in the history of space development to launch the same rocket three times. The propellant of this recyclable rocket falls into the ocean where it is later retrieved and can be used again. Headed by Elon Musk, the chief of electric vehicle company Tesla, Space X seeks to save costs by reusing rockets.



[Soundbite] Elon Musk(CEO, Space X) : "If we can reuse the rocket, say 1000 times, then that would make the capital cost for the rocket per launch only about 50,000 dollars."



Falcon 9 is equipped with a next-generation scientific research satellite that was developed in Korea. The satellite's mission is to observe space radiation and infrared rays emitted by stars over two years. It will travel 575 km in space. The successful launch of the latest upgraded model of Falcon 9, called Block 5, is expected to pave the way for re-using rockets ten consecutive times by retrieving them and conducting simple checkups.

Space Rocket

News Today

