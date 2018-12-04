Health Risk News Today 입력 2018.12.04 (15:25) 수정 2018.12.04 (15:32)

[Anchor Lead]



Fish cake is a popular snack among Koreans, in particular, in winter. However, a Korea Consumer Agency study has found that fish cake contains an excessive amount of sodium, posing a potential health risk.



[Pkg]



From those sold at street stalls to premium hand-made ones, fish cake is very popular among Koreans. However, the problem is the amount of sodium contained in the food. According to a study of 21 products from the 13 most popular brands, conducted by the Korea Consumer Agency, sodium contained in 100 grams of fish cake amounts to 61 percent of the daily recommended level even without the addition of soy sauce. The sodium intake increases to an excessive level if fish cake is eaten with soy sauce or seasoned to make a side dish.



[Soundbite] Kim Bo-kyung(Korea Consumer Agency) : "Fish cake is relatively rich in protein with low calorie and fat counts. However, they usually contain a high level of sodium."



These days, there are more stores selling premium, hand-made fish cake. However, many of them give false nutritional information or even disclose nothing.



[Soundbite] Chung Hyun-hee(Korea Consumer Agency) : "We plan to hand over the study results to related agencies and recommend a decrease in sodium content."



In order to reduce the intake of sodium, the consumer agency advises consumers to carefully look at product facts and buy products with less sodium. It also recommended against eating the broth of fish cake soup, which contains a high level of sodium.

