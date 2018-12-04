Historic Exhibition News Today 입력 2018.12.04 (15:27) 수정 2018.12.04 (15:32)

[Anchor Lead]



This year marks the 1,100th year since the foundation of Korea's Goryeo kingdom. Relics of this period gathered from around the world have come to Korea for an exhibition. But those in North Korea that were anticipated to take part in the exhibition eventually did not make it.



[Pkg]



Buddha's message is meticulously carved letter by letter. This is the world's oldest woodblock print of the Buddhist scripture of the Hwaeom order. It records Korean ancestors' tenacious quest to seek the truth.



[Soundbite] Jeong Myeong-hee(Curator, Nat'l Museum of Korea) : "It's a rare opportunity to witness a woodblock print you won't even find at Haeinsa Temple."



An exhibition boasting a record size is opening in Seoul. It is titled "Goryeo: The Glory of Korea". Of the 450 or so pieces on display, 53 are designated national treasures. A Buddhist painting briefly borrowed from Italy is a rarity. Only six of its kind exist in the world. A seated statue of a Buddhist priest who was the teacher of Goryeo dynasty founder Taejo Wang Geon is also unveiled to the public for the first time. The aged monk, having survived a thousand years, wears a subtle smile. Next to his statue would have been a spot for the sculpture of Wang Geon himself, a national treasure kept in North Korea. But the space remains empty as the exhibition kicks off. South Korea's National Museum of Korea requested the North send 17 relics including the Wang Geon statue but received no response.



[Soundbite] Bae Ki-dong(Director General, Nat'l Museum of Korea) : "I believe it's the Korean people's wish to see the statues of Wang Geon and Monk Huirang present in one place."



The exhibition continues through March. Teenagers and adults 25 and younger get a 50% discount off admission fees.

