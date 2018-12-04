Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.12.04 (15:29) 수정 2018.12.04 (15:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Stock prices of Korean entertainment management companies are soaring thanks to the international success of K-pop. As a result, the value of shares owned by the heads of entertainment agencies has increased as much as 100 billion won over a year. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Market researcher Chaebol.com disclosed the value of stocks owned by heads of big-name entertainment management firms. According to the report, Lee Soo-man, chairman of SM Entertainment, topped the list with 230 billion won. Park Jin-young, the largest shareholder in JYP Entertainment, came in second, followed by Yang Hyun-seok, president of YG Entertainment. Among them, Park Jin-young saw the largest increase in a shareholding. The value of stocks held by Park in his company has jumped by nearly 130 billion won in less than a year from 74 billion won early this year to surpass 200 billion won. The increase is attributed to the strong popularity of the companies' musicians, including girl group Twice as well as a rise in international sales. Actor Bae Yong-jun who was the largest shareholder in Keyeast ranked fourth. The season of annual year-end award shows is again here. K-pop sensation BTS has won seven prizes at this year's Melon Music Awards. The seven-member boy group bagged the top honor, the award of the year's best album. It also brought home awards of the year's artist and global artist as well as the popularity award and the award for the best rap and hip-hop musician. BTS also wowed and entertained the audience with a splendid, impressive performance. The group blended traditional Korean drum, fan and mask dances into the performance of its song "Idol." Following the awards ceremony, the performance created a sensation online at home and abroad, ranking high on Twitter's world trend list.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.12.04 (15:29) 수정 2018.12.04 (15:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Stock prices of Korean entertainment management companies are soaring thanks to the international success of K-pop. As a result, the value of shares owned by the heads of entertainment agencies has increased as much as 100 billion won over a year. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Market researcher Chaebol.com disclosed the value of stocks owned by heads of big-name entertainment management firms. According to the report, Lee Soo-man, chairman of SM Entertainment, topped the list with 230 billion won. Park Jin-young, the largest shareholder in JYP Entertainment, came in second, followed by Yang Hyun-seok, president of YG Entertainment. Among them, Park Jin-young saw the largest increase in a shareholding. The value of stocks held by Park in his company has jumped by nearly 130 billion won in less than a year from 74 billion won early this year to surpass 200 billion won. The increase is attributed to the strong popularity of the companies' musicians, including girl group Twice as well as a rise in international sales. Actor Bae Yong-jun who was the largest shareholder in Keyeast ranked fourth. The season of annual year-end award shows is again here. K-pop sensation BTS has won seven prizes at this year's Melon Music Awards. The seven-member boy group bagged the top honor, the award of the year's best album. It also brought home awards of the year's artist and global artist as well as the popularity award and the award for the best rap and hip-hop musician. BTS also wowed and entertained the audience with a splendid, impressive performance. The group blended traditional Korean drum, fan and mask dances into the performance of its song "Idol." Following the awards ceremony, the performance created a sensation online at home and abroad, ranking high on Twitter's world trend list.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보