North Korea-U.S. Summit

[Anchor Lead]



As it becomes clear that Washington is firmly set on the second summit with Pyongyang, National Security adviser John Bolton said that President Trump is determined to sit down with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un because North Korea is not living up to its commitments.



[Pkg]



The United States apparently wants to hold the second summit with North Korea as soon as possible. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the summit might take place shortly after January 1st, while President Trump estimated it to be in January or February. National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the reason high-ranking American officials want to hold the second summit is because North Korea is not living up to its promises.



[Soundbite] John Bolton(National Security Adviser) : "They have not lived up to the commitments so far. That's why I think the President thinks that another summit is likely to be productive."



Bolton's comments imply that President Trump plans to meet with Chairman Kim to expedite the denuclearization process. The U.S. is likely to find a breakthrough with the two leaders sitting down to find solutions or the so-called "top-down" tactic. He also said that the U.S. will press ahead for the second summit in the hope of making further progress. He added that President Trump has opened the door and now North Korea should walk through it. U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis confirmed that North Korea must denuclearize first to have its sanctions lifted. He also pointed to North Korea as the biggest threat in terms of urgency.



[Soundbite] James Mattis(U.S. Secretary of Defense) : "In terms of urgency, North Korea is the problem. We have got to address that, that issue. It's an urgent issue. That's why the United Nations has security council resolutions that are unanimous."



North Korea and the United States had adopted a joint statement at the summit in Singapore earlier this year and agreed on four points.

