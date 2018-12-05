Secret Visit News Today 입력 2018.12.05 (15:17) 수정 2018.12.05 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS reporters have spotted the chief of the U.S. CIA Korea Mission Center, Andrew Kim, visiting South Korea secretly. This implies the possibility of North Korea and the United States holding talks behind the closed doors all along. However, Pyongyang has yet to show response regarding whether or not its leader, Kim Jong-un, will visit Seoul. Here's more.



[Pkg]



On Tuesday afternoon, a gray-haired man disembarks from a car in front of a hotel in Seoul. He is Andrew Kim, the chief of the CIA Korea Mission Center, who plays a key role in the denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States. Andrew Kim booked a room at this hotel two days ago, but he didn't show up until Tuesday morning. He was spotted by KBS reporters on Tuesday afternoon. A diplomatic source specializing in North Korea issues says that Kim had a meeting with senior North Korean government officials in Panmunjeom until late Monday night. Everything seems to be pointing to the possibility of Kim Jong-un visiting Seoul soon, including the resumption of meetings between North Korean and U.S. officials behind closed doors. However, the North has not shown direct response yet. This is probably due to uncertainty over the outcome if Kim Jong-un were to visit Seoul. The South Korean government cannot guarantee that sanctions against the North will be lifted according to Pyongyang's demands. Plus, discussions of inter-Korean cooperation projects at this point are very limited. Moreover, visiting Seoul at this time of year when the North is preparing to observe various important events, including the anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death and year-end conventions, would be somewhat burdensome for Pyongyang. Chances are also high that Kim Jong-un's aides are dissuading him from visiting the South due to concerns that his reputation may be damaged during his stay in Seoul.



[Soundbite] Kim Il-ki (Institute for National Security Strategy) : "The North Korea is probably concerned about the free atmosphere in the South Korea and the possibility of insults on Kim Jong-un. His safety and dignity are the greatest concern."



The North is likely facing a dilemma, as keeping Kim Jong-un's promise to visit Seoul within this year can also help improve North Korea's image as a "normal state" that delivers on its promises.

Secret Visit

입력 2018.12.05 (15:17) 수정 2018.12.05 (15:26) News Today

