Water Pipe Accident News Today 입력 2018.12.05 (15:26) 수정 2018.12.05 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



A hot water pipe buried near Baekseok Station in the city of Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province burst yesterday evening. The rupture of the hot water pipe caused disruptions in heating as well, forcing a great number of nearby residents to suffer through the first cold wave of this winter.



[Pkg]



This apartment complex is located just 500 meters away from where the hot water supply pipe burst. The rupture caused disruptions in hot water supply.



[Soundbite] Kim Geum-ok(Goyang resident) : "I'm not getting any hot water, just cold water."



Their heating systems were out as well. To make matters worse, a cold wave watch had been issued.



[Soundbite] Yang Jong-in(Goyang resident) : "The heating is out. I'm worried because it's become really cold."



The Korea District Heating Corporation started handing out electric blankets around midnight. But a large number of residents couldn't even get those, so they had to suffer through the cold spell overnight.



[Soundbite] Lee Jin-sang(Dir., Goyang Office, Korea District Heating Corp.) : "We will start discussing compensation shortly after accurately determining the damages."



The Korea District Heating Corporation tabulated that some 2,800 households in the apartment complexes around Baekseok Station suffered disruptions in their hot water supply and heating.

