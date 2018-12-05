Tropical Fruit Noni News Today 입력 2018.12.05 (15:28) 수정 2018.12.05 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



The popularity of the tropical fruit noni has soared in Korea recently because of its medicinal properties to fight cancer. However, some of noni powder products sold in the nation have been found to contain iron fillings.



[Pkg]



A mechanical blender grinds noni into fine powder. This tropical fruit is known for its cancer-fighting properties. Recently, noni powder products have been found to contain iron filings that significantly exceed permissible levels. Some products were found to contain six times more iron filings than permitted by law. In others, the amount was as high as 56 times. Iron filings have been detected in nine out of 27 noni powder products available on the market.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-oh(Seoul City Government) : "Metal powder permeates products during the grinding process."



All of the products containing iron filings were made from imported materials that were processed in Korea. However, all powder-type products imported from overseas passed quality inspections. Unlike the imported products, which are subject to quality inspections at customs checks, products made in Korea are only subject to self-inspections conducted by the manufacturers. A test conducted on one of the powder products by melting noni powder in water and boiling it at 300 degrees Celsius for one hour revealed that the noni powder had melted completely. However the black residue of iron filings remained.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeon-chun(Seoul City Government) : "It is extremely difficult for consumers to detect iron filings."



We advise consumers to visit the Web site of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to check the list of substandard products before purchasing.



Over the past three years, there have been 58 cases of powder-type products containing metallic foreign substances. They include powdered chili peppers, beans and hibiscus.

