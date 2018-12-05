Store Regulations News Today 입력 2018.12.05 (15:29) 수정 2018.12.05 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



From now on, opening a new convenience store in the vicinity of an already operating convenience store will become difficult. Shutting down stores that are struggling in business will meanwhile get easier. Take a look.



[Pkg]



The key to the latest self-imposed agreement reached by convenience store operators is restricting the distance regarding the opening of new stores. In accordance with the existing distance restraint applied to tobacco sellers, convenience stores have agreed to block new stores from opening within a 50 meter distance, regardless of whether or not cigarettes are actually sold. Convenience store operators are pushing for a stricter distance limit of 100 meters in the capital Seoul and downtown areas on Jejudo Island. However exceptions exist. New stores can freely open in bustling commercial centers where the floating population is high, or in buildings that are six stories or higher.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-jo (Chairman, Fair Trade Commission) : "Related information will be sufficiently provided so that new store openings won't take place in saturated areas."



Following the distance restriction model enforced in the convenience store sector, other franchised industries are calling for the same.



[Soundbite] Owner of chicken franchise(voice altered) : "Chicken restaurants are also clustered in a saturated market just like convenience stores, causing a dent in revenue."



In response, the Fair Trade Commission said it will review similar requests if they are made, but noted that other brands are each different while convenience stores generally sell industrial goods. But the new measure is not without criticism. Some point out that restricting competition hinders consumers' right of choice.



[Soundbite] Prof. Seong Tae-yun (Yonsei University) : "Measures that restrict competition can be disadvantageous for consumers, and therefore not likely to be feasible."



The self-regulated agreement to ease cut-throat competition in the convenience store sector is brewing yet another controversy.

