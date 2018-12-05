Historic Dispute News Today 입력 2018.12.05 (15:31) 수정 2018.12.05 (15:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Shortly after Korea's liberation, a shipwreck near Iki Island of Japan left most of the roughly 300 forced laborers from Korea on board, dead or missing. But this tragic accident was never fully investigated for roughly 70 years due to the indifference of both the Korean and Japanese governments. Now KBS has learned new facts from the testimony of a shipwreck survivor.



[Pkg]



On October 11, 1945, a ship carrying Koreans back to their homeland met a typhoon near Ashibe Bay at Iki Island, Japan. The ship drifted and finally sank, killing 154 out of roughly 300 passengers, who were returning home after Korea's liberation. Only 33 people were rescued. The victims are assumed to be the conscripted laborers of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Hiroshima, who were reported missing around the same time. In 1976 and 1983, remains were excavated to find out what exactly happened, but they could not be identified as the victims of the shipwreck. 73 years have passed since the accident. KBS exclusively obtained an interview of a shipwreck survivor, who provided a detailed account of the accident. The late Heo Jong-seong, one of the survivors, testified in the video kept by his family that over 300 casualties of the accident were the conscripted workers and civilians from Korea who had been forcefully taken to Japan for hard labor. He claimed that the fatalities grew because the Japanese government barred the ship from entering Iki Island.



[Soundbite] Heo Jong-seong(Survivor of Iki Island Shipwreck (Recorded in 1996)) : "It was dark and raining heavily. When I came outside in the morning, the ship was broken in the middle and had sunken. So nobody got out."



Now that the secret to the shipwreck near Iki Island has been revealed after 73 years, it's become evident that the government should launch more vigorous investigations to find out the truth about the sufferings caused by Japan's forced labor of Koreans.

Historic Dispute

입력 2018.12.05 (15:31) 수정 2018.12.05 (15:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Shortly after Korea's liberation, a shipwreck near Iki Island of Japan left most of the roughly 300 forced laborers from Korea on board, dead or missing. But this tragic accident was never fully investigated for roughly 70 years due to the indifference of both the Korean and Japanese governments. Now KBS has learned new facts from the testimony of a shipwreck survivor.



[Pkg]



On October 11, 1945, a ship carrying Koreans back to their homeland met a typhoon near Ashibe Bay at Iki Island, Japan. The ship drifted and finally sank, killing 154 out of roughly 300 passengers, who were returning home after Korea's liberation. Only 33 people were rescued. The victims are assumed to be the conscripted laborers of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Hiroshima, who were reported missing around the same time. In 1976 and 1983, remains were excavated to find out what exactly happened, but they could not be identified as the victims of the shipwreck. 73 years have passed since the accident. KBS exclusively obtained an interview of a shipwreck survivor, who provided a detailed account of the accident. The late Heo Jong-seong, one of the survivors, testified in the video kept by his family that over 300 casualties of the accident were the conscripted workers and civilians from Korea who had been forcefully taken to Japan for hard labor. He claimed that the fatalities grew because the Japanese government barred the ship from entering Iki Island.



[Soundbite] Heo Jong-seong(Survivor of Iki Island Shipwreck (Recorded in 1996)) : "It was dark and raining heavily. When I came outside in the morning, the ship was broken in the middle and had sunken. So nobody got out."



Now that the secret to the shipwreck near Iki Island has been revealed after 73 years, it's become evident that the government should launch more vigorous investigations to find out the truth about the sufferings caused by Japan's forced labor of Koreans.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보