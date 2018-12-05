Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2018.12.05 (15:33) 수정 2018.12.05 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



In today's cultural news, we bring you the story of Actor Kwon Oh-joong speaking about his son who suffers from a rare disease, and the continuing success of the biographical film 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.



[Pkg]



Actor Kwon Oh-joong has spoken about his son who suffers from a rare disease. During an appearance in an entertainment program, the actor confessed that he is raising a special child. While declining to reveal the name of the disease, Kwon explained that there is only one patient in Korea and are 15 across the world. He said that he spends all of his personal free time with his son. It appeared that Kwon is a loving, devoted father, given that he obtained various licenses to cook for the health of his son. In 2001, it was reported that Kwon's son was terminally ill with a rare muscle disease. But the actor denied the report, saying he was grateful that his son had been found to have a different disease, fortunately. Following his confession, online communities and social media channels were flooded with messages of encouragement for Kwon's family. With the success of the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody," a biographical film about the legendary British rock band Queen, in Korea, Brian May, lead guitarist of the British rock band Queen, spoke a word of Korean to express his appreciation to fans.



[Soundbite] Brian May(Queen's Guitarist) : "Gamsa-hamnida (Thank you)."



This video was unveiled by the movie's distributor to mark the film setting a new record of accumulating six million viewers as of Sunday. On the day, Bohemian Rhapsody also became the highest-grossing musical movie, ousting ""Les Misérables," which remained number one for six straight years. The success of the movie has also rekindled the popularity of Queen's songs and books about the band. To the thrill of Queen's fans, Brian May said in the video that he wants to hold a concert in Korea some day.

News Today

