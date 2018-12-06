Climate Conditions News Today 입력 2018.12.06 (15:19) 수정 2018.12.06 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



We are experiencing more and more unusual climate conditions within the country, such as untimely heavy rains and snow. These weather conditions have a direct affect on traffic safety. A state-of-the-art lab has opened to simulate actual weather changes and help keep driving safe.



[Pkg]



A car slides on a rainy road and causes an accident. Traffic accident-related deaths increase nearly 50 percent when heavy rains or snow fall. Until now, traffic conditions could only be predicted through weather simulations. But now it will be possible to conduct traffic tests under actual weather conditions. The performance of a lane departure warning system was tested after 30 millimeters of artificial rain were induced. An alarm goes off, as the driver changes lanes without using a blinker.



[Soundbite] "We are having 50 millimeters of rain per hour. Set off when you are ready."



After a round of heavier rain, the warning doesn't work, calling for an improvement to the system. Next, artificial fog was generated inside a tunnel. With the application of special lenses, the rate of recognizing a speed limit sign has increase over 20 percent. Various climate conditions from rain to snow and fog are induced in a 200-meter-long tunnel, regardless of the outside situation.



[Soundbite] Chung Joon-hwa (Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology) : "The center was established to test traffic safety under bad weather conditions and come up with technological solutions to improve it."



Test results will be reflected on government transportation policies. It is also expected to promote the development of IT-based new industries in the transportation sector, such as the commercialization of self-driving cars.

입력 2018.12.06 (15:19) 수정 2018.12.06 (15:24) News Today

