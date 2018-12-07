Military Guard Posts News Today 입력 2018.12.07 (15:16) 수정 2018.12.07 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have agreed to inspect on December 12th the guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone that were demolished last month. The South Korean Ministry of National Defense also added that its plans for the establishment of an inter-Korean military committee are being discussed by relevant ministries.



[Pkg]



The South Korean Ministry of National Defense announced Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to visit the sites of 11 guard posts on each side that were dismantled last month on December 12th, to verify their complete removal A total of 77 inspectors, seven for each guard post, are to be assigned to this task. Each team will be headed by a colonel-level military personnel and comprised of five inspectors and two photographers. The inspectors will meet at a prearranged rendezvous point on the Military Demarcation Line and follow the guides from the other side to visit the sites of the demolished guard posts. The South Korean side is scheduled to verify the razed North Korean guard posts in the morning and the North Korean side will do the same for the South Korean guard posts in the afternoon. The inspection teams will check to see if the structures are completely destroyed to ensure it's impossible to restore or convert them into military facilities. Roads connecting the GPs on both sides will be built to provide easy access for the teams.



[Soundbite] Suh Choo-suk(Vice Minister of National Defense) : "I hope the new road will become a path of new history that changes the Demilitarized Zone which was once the symbol of division and confrontation, to a peace zone."



The Ministry of National Defense added that its plans for the formation of an inter-Korean military committee are being discussed by relevant ministries, and that the defense ministry will work toward holding the first committee meeting before the year is over. Meanwhile, there are reports that Seoul and Washington's military authorities are likely to agree on the deferment of the Foal Eagle combined military exercise originally scheduled for early next year.

