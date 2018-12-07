International Negotiation

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has visited China as part of his overseas tour. He will likely receive Beijing's message following the latest China-U.S. summit talks. Here are the details.
[Pkg]
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has visited China after touring Vietnam and Syria. China was not originally in Ri's travel plans. However, Beijing requested that he stop by for three days. Observers say that Beijing apparently wants to convey a message to Pyongyang following the latest China-U.S. summit, where the Chinese and U.S. leaders have agreed to take some time off their trade war and pledged to cooperate on Korean Peninsula issues. U.S. President Donald Trump, who used to blame Beijing for its meddling in North Korea issues, now says that China and the U.S. will cooperate 100 percent on North Korea. Although some say that Washington and Beijing have probably agreed to maintain sanctions against the North, which serve as leverage in the denuclearization talks, Beijing has not provided any comment on the matter yet. Analysts say that Pyongyang needs Beijing's message regarding the latest China-U.S. summit for the upcoming second summit with the United States slated for early next year. Sources say the North Korean foreign minister will also meet with senior Chinese officials during his visit.
