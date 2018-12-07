Public Kindergartens News Today 입력 2018.12.07 (15:19) 수정 2018.12.07 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has announced that over 1,000 classes will be added to national and public kindergartens by next year. But some are dissatisfied with the plan, for the new classes are mainly for the kindergartens attached to elementary schools.



[Pkg]



The Ministry of Education presented a detailed plan to increase the admission rate to national and public kindergartens by 40% by the year 2021. Starting next year, the government will set up 1,080 more classes in national and public kindergartens so that 20,000 more children can attend them.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hae(Deputy PM & Minister of Education) : "692 classes will open in March, 2019 and the remaining 388 classes will open in September, 2019."



62% of the newly opened classes will belong to the kindergartens attached to elementary schools. Only about 30% of the classes are for independent, private kindergartens. The rest will be allocated to publicly funded private kindergartens with improved public service function. Services at national and public kindergartens will be upgraded as well. Children of working moms or single-parent households will be able to attend after-school classes until 5 PM during school term. They will also be cared for during school breaks. Parents who have grown distrustful of private kindergartens are welcoming the new plan. But they were dissatisfied with the fact that most of the new classes are in the kindergartens affiliated with elementary schools. They argue that more independently operated kindergartens are needed to provide care and education suited to each developmental stage.



[Soundbite] Yang Ji-min(Parent) : "The government should care more about the kindergartens. If independent kindergartens were promoted, mothers would not worry as much and children will be happy."



The Ministry of Education announced it will review next month the establishment plans for about 30 independently operated kindergartens.

Public Kindergartens

