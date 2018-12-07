For-profit Hospital News Today 입력 2018.12.07 (15:21) 수정 2018.12.07 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy continues to brew over the decision of the Jeju Special Self-governing Province to grant a permit to the first in Korea for-profit hospital, which will only provide health care services to foreign patients. Some say there are no legal grounds banning the hospital from treating domestic patients.



[Pkg]



The government of the Jeju Special Self-governing Province has granted a permit to the first for-profit hospital on the precondition that it will only treat foreign medical tourists. The decision stems from concerns that if domestic patients also receive treatment at the hospital, it may shatter the foundation of the public health care system. The local government cited the Special Act on the Establishment of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, under which it can revoke the permit if the hospital accepts domestic patients, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare's authoritative interpretation, which says the hospital can refuse treatment for domestic patients in order to abide by the terms and conditions of the permit. However, the Medical Act has no clear guidelines on the legitimate reasons to refuse treatment. The Korean Medical Association has also expressed concerns over constitutional violations.



[Soundbite] Choi Dae-jib(Chairman, Korean Medical Association) : "When it comes to expensive anti-cancer treatment, there may be discrimination against Korean patients."



Meanwhile, China's Greenland Group, the owner of the for-profit hospital on Jejudo, has expressed extreme regret over the conditional permit issued by the Jeju government and said it is considering legal action. This means that unlike its initial plan of opening a hospital exclusively for foreign tourists, Greenland Group now wants to provide treatment to domestic patients as well. The issue of whether or not to allow the first in Korea for-profit hospital to treat domestic patients will likely affect the establishment of other for-profit hospitals in the nation.

