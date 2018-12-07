Cold Wave News Today 입력 2018.12.07 (15:23) 수정 2018.12.07 (15:30)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korea is under the grip of a bitter cold wave and people are advised to take health precautions. Those working outdoors must be aware of frostbite while the elderly should pay attention to hypothermia.



[Pkg]



This man in his 40s works outdoors, installing electric equipment. Hot packs help to warm his body but his two hands are still freezing, even with gloves on.



[Soundbite] Sim Yeong-bo(Experienced frostbite) : "Everything just froze in the bitter cold and I had problems with my fingers. They cracked."



Frostbite and hypothermia are the two leading cold-related illnesses. Nearly 70% of cases of illnesses caused by the cold weather in the past five years occurred between mid-December and January. 65% of the patients are over 50 years old. There were more cases of hypothermia among older age groups. This is because as we age, muscles that generate body heat are reduced and seniors are not likely to feel the cold as tangibly as younger people do. Children are also at risk.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Han-seong(Kyunghee University Hospital) : "Children have more skin surface that can be exposed to the cold while seniors lack the coping mechanism to keep their body warm."



Also, 30% of cold-related illness patients reportedly had alcohol in their system. Alcohol expands blood vessels and one may feel he or she is getting heated up. But in reality, alcohol takes away body heat, leaving the person vulnerable to cold weather symptoms. When hypothermia kicks in, referring to body temperature dipping below 35 degrees Celsius, the patient becomes dull in speech and may fall into a state of delirium. In worst cases, it can lead to loss of consciousness or even death. The elderly must refrain from venturing outdoors during the cold wave. It's also important to keep the body warm with long johns, mufflers, hats and gloves.

Cold Wave

입력 2018.12.07 (15:23) 수정 2018.12.07 (15:30) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korea is under the grip of a bitter cold wave and people are advised to take health precautions. Those working outdoors must be aware of frostbite while the elderly should pay attention to hypothermia.



[Pkg]



This man in his 40s works outdoors, installing electric equipment. Hot packs help to warm his body but his two hands are still freezing, even with gloves on.



[Soundbite] Sim Yeong-bo(Experienced frostbite) : "Everything just froze in the bitter cold and I had problems with my fingers. They cracked."



Frostbite and hypothermia are the two leading cold-related illnesses. Nearly 70% of cases of illnesses caused by the cold weather in the past five years occurred between mid-December and January. 65% of the patients are over 50 years old. There were more cases of hypothermia among older age groups. This is because as we age, muscles that generate body heat are reduced and seniors are not likely to feel the cold as tangibly as younger people do. Children are also at risk.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Han-seong(Kyunghee University Hospital) : "Children have more skin surface that can be exposed to the cold while seniors lack the coping mechanism to keep their body warm."



Also, 30% of cold-related illness patients reportedly had alcohol in their system. Alcohol expands blood vessels and one may feel he or she is getting heated up. But in reality, alcohol takes away body heat, leaving the person vulnerable to cold weather symptoms. When hypothermia kicks in, referring to body temperature dipping below 35 degrees Celsius, the patient becomes dull in speech and may fall into a state of delirium. In worst cases, it can lead to loss of consciousness or even death. The elderly must refrain from venturing outdoors during the cold wave. It's also important to keep the body warm with long johns, mufflers, hats and gloves.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보