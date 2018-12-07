Airport Theme Park News Today 입력 2018.12.07 (15:25) 수정 2018.12.07 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



A theme park built by Paramount Pictures, the maker of such Hollywood blockbusters the Mission Impossible franchise, will open near Incheon International Airport for the first time outside of the United States. There will also be an integrated resort that features a K-pop exclusive concert hall, a five-star hotel, and a casino.



[Pkg]



Paramount Pictures, the maker of such popular blockbusters as the Mission Impossible and Transformers franchise, has decided to build a Paramount-branded theme park near Incheon International Airport. This is the first Paramount movie theme park outside of the United States.



[Soundbite] Kevin Suh(Sr. VP, Paramount Pictures)



Also, the construction for an integrated resort will begin next year. The resort featuring a K-pop exclusive concert hall, a five-star hotel, a casino, and a convention center is scheduled to open in June of 2022. Inspire established by American gaming company MGE is to invest 2.8 trillion won in the multi-phase integrated entertainment project.



[Soundbite] Kevin Brown(Chair, MGE Management Board)



The Incheon International Airport Corporation will provide its full support with land in the international business district, infrastructure and administrative procedures. Once the resort opens its doors, the vast complex is expected to create jobs, energize the tourism industry, and bring various benefits to the area.



[Soundbite] Chung Il-young(CEO, Incheon Int'l Airport Corp.) : "We expect to see about 10,000 new jobs and around KRW 20 tn in additional economic effects."



With the opening of a huge, multi-functional resort, Incheon International Airport is expected to stand shoulder to shoulder with such world-class airport cities as Singapore.

