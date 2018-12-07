Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2018.12.07 (15:27) 수정 2018.12.07 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



With 2018 coming to an end, various data are being announced to round up the news of the year. Let's take a look at cultural issues that were trending on social media this year.



[Pkg]



Twitter Korea announced this year's key words and hot topics, which were most tweeted from January first to November tenth. In the entertainment sector, the PyengChang Winter Olympic Games ranked first, followed by KBS K-pop program Music Bank and the movie "Along with the Gods." The top ten list of stars was all dominated by idol groups, re-confirming the popularity of K-pop music. It is also eye catching that they are all boy bands, except for the girl group Twice ranking eighth. K-pop boy group BTS has put its name on Billboard's annual lists of top artists and world albums. Billboard announced the year-end charts on Tuesday. BTS came in eighth on the top artists chart, which ranks musicians based on their TV appearances in America and performance on Billboard as well as sales of records and songs. PSY ranked 56th in 2013, becoming the first K-pop artist to make it to the chart. BTS first entered the chart last year, taking tenth place. A buzz was generated over the feat, which was the highest ranking a Korean artist has ever reached. BTS has even broken its own record by jumping two notches to eighth. The seven-member boy group took the top spot on charts for independent artists, social 50 artists and world album artists, proving again its status as a worldwide sensation.

