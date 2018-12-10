Visit to Seoul News Today 입력 2018.12.10 (15:20) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Only three weeks are left before the year 2018 draws to an end, but North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has yet to give his response on whether or not he will visit Seoul within this year. Cheong Wa Dae says that it isn't sure yet and that the presidential office has no intention to rush things, which probably means that Kim Jong-un may not visit Seoul until early next year



[Pkg]



Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-gyeom says that nothing has been finalized regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul and that the presidential office will not rush things. He added that the leaders of South and North Korea are committed to the Pyongyang Declaration and that the details of his possible visit will be discussed further. A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said that the decision on Kim's visit is not likely to be made any time soon. The official added that Seoul has conveyed a clear message to Pyongyang, but the latter has yet to respond. This has led observers to believe that Kim is likely to visit Seoul early next year rather than this month. North Korea is apparently hesitating with the decision because it believes that the economic gains from the meeting of the two leaders will be limited, and also because of security issues. A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said there is no deadline for Pyongyang's answer. The possibility of Kim Jong-un visiting Seoul this month still remains, as the South Korean government is preparing to welcome him as soon as he sends his response. It will likely become clear soon whether the first inter-Korean summit will take place in Seoul this year.

Visit to Seoul

입력 2018.12.10 (15:20) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Only three weeks are left before the year 2018 draws to an end, but North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has yet to give his response on whether or not he will visit Seoul within this year. Cheong Wa Dae says that it isn't sure yet and that the presidential office has no intention to rush things, which probably means that Kim Jong-un may not visit Seoul until early next year



[Pkg]



Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-gyeom says that nothing has been finalized regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul and that the presidential office will not rush things. He added that the leaders of South and North Korea are committed to the Pyongyang Declaration and that the details of his possible visit will be discussed further. A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said that the decision on Kim's visit is not likely to be made any time soon. The official added that Seoul has conveyed a clear message to Pyongyang, but the latter has yet to respond. This has led observers to believe that Kim is likely to visit Seoul early next year rather than this month. North Korea is apparently hesitating with the decision because it believes that the economic gains from the meeting of the two leaders will be limited, and also because of security issues. A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said there is no deadline for Pyongyang's answer. The possibility of Kim Jong-un visiting Seoul this month still remains, as the South Korean government is preparing to welcome him as soon as he sends his response. It will likely become clear soon whether the first inter-Korean summit will take place in Seoul this year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보