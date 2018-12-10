Hangang River Estuary News Today 입력 2018.12.10 (15:21) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



A study on the Hangang river estuary conducted jointly by South and North Korea, the first one of its kind in 65 years since Korea's division, has been completed. Now that the river has turned into a new peaceful zone, private vessels will have safer routes to travel on.



[Pkg]



Private vessels have had no real access to the mouth of the Hangang River for fear of accidental clashes with North Korea. Now a joint South and North Korean research vessel travels on its waters. For about a month, researchers from the two Koreas have used cutting-edge equipment to study the depth and underwater topography and to discover new sea routes. The latest study conducted in accordance with the inter-Korean military accord reached on September 19th is the first one of its kind in 65 years since the ceasefire agreement was signed. The studied area ranged from Manu-ri in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province to Maldo Island in Ganghwa-gun County, Incheon on the South Korean side, and from Imhan-ri, Panmun-gun County, in Gaeseong to Haenam-ri, Yonan-gun County, Hwanghaenam-do Province on the North Korean side. The research vessel traveled zigzag every 500 meters across this 70-kilometer stretch. As a result, a total of 660 kilometers of waterway has been surveyed. From their research, they were able to identify the locations and sizes of 21 underwater rocks, which are potential causes of accidents.



[Soundbite] Suh Choo-suk(Vice Minister of National Defense) : "Now that a safe sea route has been found, private vessels will be able to travel safely and freely starting next year."



Seoul plans to make a detailed underwater map based on the new data next month at the earliest and provide the map to private vessels.



[Soundbite] Oh Myong-chol(N. Korean Research Team Leader) : "There have been several inter-Korean contacts, but this is the first one associated with waterways. It has a new historical significance."



As a safe sea route has been found at the Hangang River estuary, once called the truce line on the sea, fishermen hope for safer fishing in the area.

