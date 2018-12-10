Safety Belts News Today 입력 2018.12.10 (15:23) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Under the new law in Korea, safety belts must be worn not only by drivers, but by all passengers as well. It has been a week since police launched crackdowns on safety belts in passenger cars, taxis and buses. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Express buses at this metropolitan transfer center in central Seoul are packed with passengers. According to the law, all passengers must wear safety belts on express buses.



[Soundbite] (Bus announcement) : "Please, fasten your seat belts."



An announcement urging passengers to fasten their safety belts keeps playing repeatedly, but only two of the passengers on this bus do so right after taking their seats. As the bus is about to enter an expressway, three more passengers buckle up. Only five out of 12 passengers on this express bus fastened their seat belts over one and a half hours.



[Soundbite] (Passenger(voice modified)) : "Many people probably know that they must buckle up, but they don't think anyone will catch them for not doing it on a bus."



Bus drivers must pay a fine when caught for failing to have all of their passengers buckle up, but checking this is not easy. This is almost impossible during rush hour, when buses are packed with standing passengers.



[Soundbite] (Bus driver(voice modified)) : "Because I have to depart on time, there is no time for me to check every passenger."



A random check on taxis in the Yongsan Station area revealed that only three of ten taxis had backseat passengers wearing safety belts. Most of the passengers said they had not been notified of the rule. Taxi drivers also say that having their passengers fasten their seat belts is not easy.



[Soundbite] (Taxi driver(voice modified)) : "My passengers complain that other taxi drivers do not make them wear safety belts. They say it's just me."



Police have vowed to step up the crackdown so that more people wear safety belts when riding vehicles.

Safety Belts

입력 2018.12.10 (15:23) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Under the new law in Korea, safety belts must be worn not only by drivers, but by all passengers as well. It has been a week since police launched crackdowns on safety belts in passenger cars, taxis and buses. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Express buses at this metropolitan transfer center in central Seoul are packed with passengers. According to the law, all passengers must wear safety belts on express buses.



[Soundbite] (Bus announcement) : "Please, fasten your seat belts."



An announcement urging passengers to fasten their safety belts keeps playing repeatedly, but only two of the passengers on this bus do so right after taking their seats. As the bus is about to enter an expressway, three more passengers buckle up. Only five out of 12 passengers on this express bus fastened their seat belts over one and a half hours.



[Soundbite] (Passenger(voice modified)) : "Many people probably know that they must buckle up, but they don't think anyone will catch them for not doing it on a bus."



Bus drivers must pay a fine when caught for failing to have all of their passengers buckle up, but checking this is not easy. This is almost impossible during rush hour, when buses are packed with standing passengers.



[Soundbite] (Bus driver(voice modified)) : "Because I have to depart on time, there is no time for me to check every passenger."



A random check on taxis in the Yongsan Station area revealed that only three of ten taxis had backseat passengers wearing safety belts. Most of the passengers said they had not been notified of the rule. Taxi drivers also say that having their passengers fasten their seat belts is not easy.



[Soundbite] (Taxi driver(voice modified)) : "My passengers complain that other taxi drivers do not make them wear safety belts. They say it's just me."



Police have vowed to step up the crackdown so that more people wear safety belts when riding vehicles.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보