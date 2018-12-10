Seoul Animation Center News Today 입력 2018.12.10 (15:25) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Animation Center at the foot of Namsan Mountain is where the Residency-General of Japan used to be located. The building was then used as a broadcasting station and a public agency, making it an important landmark in Korea's modern history. But now a controversy is brewing as the city of Seoul plans to demolish the old building for a new one.



[Pkg]



This is the old KBS building located at the foot of Namsan Mountain in 1957. This historical site is where the then-military regime aired its revolutionary statement during the May 16th military coup. It's been 20 years since the building was turned into the Seoul Animation Center. The exterior has changed a lot, but traces of the past still remain inside.



[Soundbite] Lee Se-jin(Former KBS Announcer) : "The wooden banister is still here."



The building housed the first open studio for a domestic broadcasting station. Orchestra concerts or singing contest programs were all recorded here. Prior to the KBS building, the Residency-General and Government General buildings of Imperial Japan used to stand here. The city government of Seoul plans to start the construction of a new three-story AniTown at the earliest.



[Soundbite] Lee Se-jin(Former KBS Announcer) : "It's a major landmark building in Korean broadcasting history. I wish it could be left as a modern cultural legacy for a long time."



It is not only historically important, but also valuable as a piece of modern architecture.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-shin(Dept. of Architectural Studies, Dankook Univ.) : "I'm against the demolition. We should be proud of having a building from the 1950s at the foot of Namsan Mountain. The building looks very modern even now."



The city government says they can go ahead with the demolition since the building is not a registered cultural property. According to a city policy, in some apartment complex rehabilitation projects, one apartment building is allowed to remain standing for the purpose of historical preservation.

