Artificial Intelligence News Today 입력 2018.12.10 (15:27) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



Anticipation is mounting for the conveniences artificial intelligence will bring to our lives. Next, we will take a look at how far voice technology, the core of artificial intelligence, has been developed.



[Pkg]



As the vocal analysis of a patient's ultrasound test result is recorded, the voice immediately turns into text that is saved. Artificial intelligence understands complicated medical terms immediately because it has learned the terms through machine learning. Artificial intelligence is three times faster than humans in making documents on doctors' test result analysis.



[Soundbite] Dr. Park Young-jin(Yonsei Severance Hospital) : "It enables us to use time very efficiently and to conduct more tests with patients."



The machine-like sound of artificial intelligence has been significantly improved to resemble a human voice. After it was taught to mimic the human voice, it reads text almost as well as a person.



[Soundbite] "Hello. Let's hear how good my virtual voice is."



This is voice synthesis technology and can be effectively used in the public service sector where human responses can't be offered around the clock. There is a country that has successfully applied artificial intelligence to government management of public affairs.



[Soundbite] Chan Cheow Hoe(Singapore's Government Chief Digital Technology Officer)



A study shows that consumers expect real convenience through AI services, like saving time and money, rather than mere amusement. Expectations are running high that AI can be used in various fields to make our lives more convenient.

Artificial Intelligence

