입력 2018.12.10 (15:29) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



Chinese online stars known as "wanghong" have tens of millions of followers on their social media accounts. Recently, one hundred "wang hongs" publicized Korean cosmetics through live social media broadcasts, further spreading the popularity of Korean cosmetics.



[Pkg]



A Chinese online star, a.k.a. "wanghong," who has three million subscribers introduces the advantages of Korean cosmetics on a live social media broadcast. One hundred Chinese wanghongs have visited Korea to appear on a 20-hour live broadcast. The combined number of their subscribers surpasses 200 million people. They introduced 43 Korean cosmetic brands to Chinese consumers. This wanghong, who has 80,000 subscribers and who specializes in cosmetics, used to introduce European cosmetic products only. But over the past two years she has specialized exclusively in Korean cosmetics.



[Soundbite] (Chinese Online Star) : "Korean cosmetics are of high quality and relatively high-end. Their ingredients and efficacy are as good as those of famous overseas brands."



These online stars, who communicate with viewers directly, have enormous influence on par with that of commercials featuring celebrities.



[Soundbite] (Chongqing Resident) : "I checked out Korean products on videos and apps before coming to Korea. I keep using Korean products."



The wanghong-related market in China is estimated at more than 20 trillion won, and even a term "wanghong economy" has been coined. Even though the number of Chinese tourists in Korea has plummeted due to a diplomatic row over Korea's decision to deploy a U.S. missile defense system, China still remains the largest importer of Korean cosmetics, and the role of Chinese online stars is more crucial than ever in publicizing and marketing Korean cosmetic products.

