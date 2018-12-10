Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2018.12.10 (15:31) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Coach Park Hang-seo who heads Vietnam's national soccer team is a hero in the Southeast Asian country. A documentary film about him is to release in Vietnam. Take a look.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Park Hang-seo(Vietnam's national soccer team coach) : "My soccer philosophy is to win."



The documentary film "Park Hang-seo, the man who delivers passion" will be screened at over 60 theaters in Vietnam from December 14. The 110 minute long film is the story of Park and athletes of Vietnam's national soccer team he heads. It includes scenes of highlight matches, training sessions and fans' cheering and support. Park assumed the coach post in October last year. The team was then ranking below 100 in FIFA rankings. He catapulted the team to a second place finish at the Asian Football Confederation's Under-23 Championship and a quarterfinal win at the Asian Games, becoming a national hero in Vietnam. Park and his team also advanced to the finals of the ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup tournament for the first time in ten years. Their shining performance is all the more raising interest in the upcoming film. The Korean mystery drama "Burning" directed by Lee Chang-dong has been chosen by a New York Times critic as one of the best movies of 2018. The US daily published an article Wednesday where film critic Manohla Dargis chose Burning as her second favorite film of the year. She called the film "breath-catchingly lovely and terrifying" and mentioned a scene where a South Korean woman dances in the fading light as two unworthy men sit, watch and slowly burn down their world. Burning which hit theaters in May is a mystery drama involving two men and a woman, depicting the rage and darker side of youth. It was invited to compete at the Cannes Film Festival and received global spotlight. Burning was also recently included among the top ten films of 2018 chosen by French magazine "Cahiers du Cinéma," as rave reviews continue on the global stage.

Cultural Insight

입력 2018.12.10 (15:31) 수정 2018.12.10 (15:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Coach Park Hang-seo who heads Vietnam's national soccer team is a hero in the Southeast Asian country. A documentary film about him is to release in Vietnam. Take a look.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Park Hang-seo(Vietnam's national soccer team coach) : "My soccer philosophy is to win."



The documentary film "Park Hang-seo, the man who delivers passion" will be screened at over 60 theaters in Vietnam from December 14. The 110 minute long film is the story of Park and athletes of Vietnam's national soccer team he heads. It includes scenes of highlight matches, training sessions and fans' cheering and support. Park assumed the coach post in October last year. The team was then ranking below 100 in FIFA rankings. He catapulted the team to a second place finish at the Asian Football Confederation's Under-23 Championship and a quarterfinal win at the Asian Games, becoming a national hero in Vietnam. Park and his team also advanced to the finals of the ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup tournament for the first time in ten years. Their shining performance is all the more raising interest in the upcoming film. The Korean mystery drama "Burning" directed by Lee Chang-dong has been chosen by a New York Times critic as one of the best movies of 2018. The US daily published an article Wednesday where film critic Manohla Dargis chose Burning as her second favorite film of the year. She called the film "breath-catchingly lovely and terrifying" and mentioned a scene where a South Korean woman dances in the fading light as two unworthy men sit, watch and slowly burn down their world. Burning which hit theaters in May is a mystery drama involving two men and a woman, depicting the rage and darker side of youth. It was invited to compete at the Cannes Film Festival and received global spotlight. Burning was also recently included among the top ten films of 2018 chosen by French magazine "Cahiers du Cinéma," as rave reviews continue on the global stage.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보