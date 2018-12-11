Korean Peninsula Issues News Today 입력 2018.12.11 (15:18) 수정 2018.12.11 (15:30)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean leader making a visit to Seoul this month has likely become difficult, according to speculations from within and outside the presidential office. President Moon Jae-in has not spoken directly about it but stressed aggressive efforts to resolve Korean Peninsula issues



[Pkg]



The presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae says it hasn't heard a response from North Korea regarding chairman Kim Jong-un's visit to South Korea. His visit has clearly become impossible this week and observers believe it's also unlikely next week ahead of annual year-end events taking place in the North. Multiple presidential sources speculate Kim's visit within this month has become difficult practically. The top office however does not plan to issue a formal statement regarding prospects. The office will be fully prepared for Kim's visit, whenever it happens. President Moon is conducting his ordinary schedule without speaking out about the North Korean leader's possible visit. Instead he stressed the need for proactive diplomacy to establish peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula during a meeting with heads of South Korean diplomatic missions overseas. He also mentioned the very first inter-Korean negotiations held in 1948 since the two Koreas were divided.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "It's very important that we take the initiative in Korean Peninsula affairs. We move together with the global community but must not lose balance."



The presidential office is expected to continue preparations for Kim Jong-un's visit on the belief that he is determined to visit Seoul, though it may not be this year.

Korean Peninsula Issues

입력 2018.12.11 (15:18) 수정 2018.12.11 (15:30) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean leader making a visit to Seoul this month has likely become difficult, according to speculations from within and outside the presidential office. President Moon Jae-in has not spoken directly about it but stressed aggressive efforts to resolve Korean Peninsula issues



[Pkg]



The presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae says it hasn't heard a response from North Korea regarding chairman Kim Jong-un's visit to South Korea. His visit has clearly become impossible this week and observers believe it's also unlikely next week ahead of annual year-end events taking place in the North. Multiple presidential sources speculate Kim's visit within this month has become difficult practically. The top office however does not plan to issue a formal statement regarding prospects. The office will be fully prepared for Kim's visit, whenever it happens. President Moon is conducting his ordinary schedule without speaking out about the North Korean leader's possible visit. Instead he stressed the need for proactive diplomacy to establish peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula during a meeting with heads of South Korean diplomatic missions overseas. He also mentioned the very first inter-Korean negotiations held in 1948 since the two Koreas were divided.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "It's very important that we take the initiative in Korean Peninsula affairs. We move together with the global community but must not lose balance."



The presidential office is expected to continue preparations for Kim Jong-un's visit on the belief that he is determined to visit Seoul, though it may not be this year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보