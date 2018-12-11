Missing People News Today 입력 2018.12.11 (15:27) 수정 2018.12.11 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



A large number of missing people cases persist over many years. In one shining example of unrelenting police work, a missing person who was believed to have been dead even by his mother has been located after 14 years. Take a look



[Pkg]



This man in the photo surnamed Shin abruptly left home 14 years ago while in his 30s, only leaving behind a text message expressing his struggle to find a job. The family has been searching for him in every possible way over the years but not a clue could be found. Eventually, his mother, in her 80s, filed his death registration early this year. But then came the miracle. She reunited with her lost son.



[Soundbite] (Mother of long-term missing person) : "I was shown a photo and it was my son indeed. I just cried asking how were they able to find him."



The credit goes to investigators devoted to long-term missing person cases at the Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency. The team just launched this August. A crucial tip came in, alleging a man of similar appearance was spotted near Suwon, Gyeonggido Province. The only clue the police had in hand was the tip and an old photo. Officers finally located Shin after contacting some 90 labor placement agencies in an area in Suwon where the missing person would have likely visited in search of job opportunities.



[Soundbite] Kim Man-wook(Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency) : "We were successful this time and will work harder to deliver good news to many more families."



In just four months, the team tracked down eight individuals including Shin. Considering the still large number of pending cases including children, the police will distribute composite images of missing people created through 3D technology. The public is also urged to share any leads, no matter how trivial they may be.

