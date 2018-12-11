Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.12.11 (15:29) 수정 2018.12.11 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



Some Korean stars and K-pop artists have been named in international news outlets' year-end special reports. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



Actor Yoo Ah-in of the movie "Burning" is on a list of this year's best actors the New York Times announced last week. Yoo is the only Asian actor to make it to the list, which consists of 12 international stars, such as Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts and Emma Stone. In "Burning," Yoo captivated viewers with his compelling performance as a poor, struggling writer, Jong-soo. The New York Times praised Yoo for depicting mundane tasks in a riveting manner. The newspaper added that the actor's open, handsome face leads viewers to a grand misperception but at the end of the movie, they are left with a person who is grim and stunning. K-pop band BTS' has sold more than ten million copies of albums in Korea. Its agency revealed the data based on the official Gaon Music Chart. According to the agency, BTS has released 12 albums at home since its debut in 2013. The accumulated sales of the albums amounted to roughly 10.2 copies as of late last month. Among K-pop artists who debuted after 2000, BTS is the second to achieve the feat, following Exo. The seven-member K-pop sensation also reached the milestone in the shortest time. It is impressive that about half of the total sales were made between January and November this year. BTS has been seeing the sales of its albums increasing over time in Korea, as it first gained recognition overseas. The album "Love Yourself: Answer" has sold 2.16 million copies since its release in August this year, setting the largest sales record since Gaon Chart began to be compiled in 2010.

입력 2018.12.11 (15:29) 수정 2018.12.11 (15:33) News Today

