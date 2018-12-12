Political Victory News Today 입력 2018.12.12 (15:24) 수정 2018.12.12 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



Four-time lawmaker Na Kyung-won was elected the Liberty Korea Party's new Floor Leader in a landslide victory. Having won the support from the pro-Park Geun-hye sect, she now faces the challenges of bringing different sects together within the party and of reviewing such pending bills as the election district system and kindergarten act revisions.



[Pkg]



The first woman Floor Leader from a conservative party has been elected. Four-time lawmaker Na Kyung-won was voted the Liberty Korea Party's new Floor Leader after three attempts. She emphasized the need to unite the party and stop the Moon Jae-in administration from making administrative mistakes while upholding the values of the conservative party.



[Soundbite] Na Kyung-won(Liberty Korea Party's new Floor Leader) : "I believe we really have to come together as one. We have a lot to do, like stopping the Moon Jae-in administration's rampage and its attempts to change the landscape of Korea."



In the latest race which pitted the lawmakers that had returned to the party after leaving it during the Park Geun-hye scandal and those who had remained, she won by more than 30 votes in a landslide victory. The new Floor Leader's immediate challenge is addressing the conflict between the sects within the party. The clash between the sects could worsen at the party convention slated for early next year. It remains to be seen how she will deal with thorny issues at the National Assembly such as the restructuring of election districts or revisions of the kindergarten act.



[Soundbite] "The election district restructuring is an issue that we have to address slowly by reaching a consensus within the party and extending the time limit for the political reform special committee."



The ruling party asked her for a trustworthy conservative party, while the three opposition parties demanded that the mixed member proportional system be put in place.

