Cultural Insight

[Anchor Lead]



In December every year, international associations of movie critics select the excellent works of the year. This year, director Lee Chang-dong's movie Burning has received four awards from U.S. and Canadian societies of film critics. Take a look.



[Pkg]



The Los Angeles Film Critics Association said on its social media channel Sunday that it selected Lee's Burning and Shoplifters by Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda as the best foreign language films. The association also named Korean-American actor Steven Yeun of Burning as the best supporting actor. Burning has also been chosen to receive the best foreign language movie and the best supporting actor awards from the Toronto Film Critics Association. The two associations are regarded as prestigious film industry organizations in North America. In particular, it is often said that selections by the LA Film Critics Association signal results at the Academy Awards. This is why expectations are mounting that Burning might become the first Korean movie to win an Oscar. The documentary movie "Goodbye, My Girlhood," which centers on a 16-year-old girl who embarks on an exhausting to support her family, will hit local cinemas on Wednesday. It is a big-screen version of the first episode of the KBS UHD documentary series Pilgrimage. Upon its airing last year, the documentary created a sensation and received positive responses from viewers. It also gained recognition both at home and abroad by winning prizes at the 2017 Korea UHD Awards and the 2018 Houston International Film Festival. The movie is expected to touch the hearts of viewers with the Himalayan teenage girl Wang Mo's life and sensitive emotions during its 80-minute running time. Taken with a cutting-edge 4K camera and special filming devices, the, vivid, picturesque landscape of Ladakh in northern India will fill the big screen, presenting a great feast for the eyes.

