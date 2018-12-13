Illegal Operation News Today 입력 2018.12.13 (15:32) 수정 2018.12.13 (15:48)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Two Chinese fishing vessels have been seized by the South Korean Coast Guard while illegally operating in the East Sea. The Coast Guard vows stern response measures including additional deployment of surveillance vessels.



[Pkg]



On a stormy day in pitch darkness, an illegally operating Chinese fishing vessel flees the scene amid a clampdown by Korean Coast Guard officials. The boat is carrying 45 tons of squid with a market value of some 450 million Korean won. The vessel has been brought to port. We find that the name has been erased.



[Soundbite] Gang Byeong-gil(Captain of East Sea Coast Guard Vessel 3007) : "The name erased by black paint shows the vessel is set out to illegally operate."



It's the first time an illegal Chinese fishing boat has been seized by the Korean Coast Guard in the East Sea. Their illegal operations which to date were concentrated in the West and South Seas are now reaching the East Sea waters. Early this month, some 240 Chinese fishing vessels appeared near the East Sea Northern Limit Line maritime border and the Coast Guard had to issue an eviction order. Many of these vessels use very dense fishing nets, causing great concern to Korean fishermen.



[Soundbite] Park In-bong(Vice Chief, Nationwide Coastal Squid Jigging Association) : "The Chinese use two-boat trawlers which decimate the squid population and the whole food chain in the ocean."



The Coast Guard has stepped up its monitoring and clampdown of illegal Chinese fishing in the East Sea through actions including the deployment of a naval fleet.

Illegal Operation

입력 2018.12.13 (15:32) 수정 2018.12.13 (15:48) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Two Chinese fishing vessels have been seized by the South Korean Coast Guard while illegally operating in the East Sea. The Coast Guard vows stern response measures including additional deployment of surveillance vessels.



[Pkg]



On a stormy day in pitch darkness, an illegally operating Chinese fishing vessel flees the scene amid a clampdown by Korean Coast Guard officials. The boat is carrying 45 tons of squid with a market value of some 450 million Korean won. The vessel has been brought to port. We find that the name has been erased.



[Soundbite] Gang Byeong-gil(Captain of East Sea Coast Guard Vessel 3007) : "The name erased by black paint shows the vessel is set out to illegally operate."



It's the first time an illegal Chinese fishing boat has been seized by the Korean Coast Guard in the East Sea. Their illegal operations which to date were concentrated in the West and South Seas are now reaching the East Sea waters. Early this month, some 240 Chinese fishing vessels appeared near the East Sea Northern Limit Line maritime border and the Coast Guard had to issue an eviction order. Many of these vessels use very dense fishing nets, causing great concern to Korean fishermen.



[Soundbite] Park In-bong(Vice Chief, Nationwide Coastal Squid Jigging Association) : "The Chinese use two-boat trawlers which decimate the squid population and the whole food chain in the ocean."



The Coast Guard has stepped up its monitoring and clampdown of illegal Chinese fishing in the East Sea through actions including the deployment of a naval fleet.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보