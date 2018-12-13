Online Media Platforms News Today 입력 2018.12.13 (15:35) 수정 2018.12.13 (15:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The world's largest online video platform Netflix screened a new Hollywood movie concurrently with theaters, and recently even embarked on producing a Korean TV show. Take a look.



[Pkg]



This is a new movie from the legendary Hollywood director Alfonso Cuarón. Set in the 1970s in Mexico, it depicts social hypocrisies through a story about a housemaid working for a wealthy family. The movie has earned its director the Golden Lion award at this year's Venice Film Festival. Distributed by Netflix, the movie is to open in Korea this week. Two days after its opening, it will be streamed online. However, the fact that viewers can watch famous movies anywhere at any time will likely spark controversy as was the case with Bong Joon-ho's movie "Okja," which was released using the same method last year. Three multiplex companies in Korea including CGV have virtually refused to screen the movie. They are saying that movies must be screened in theaters first before they go online to keep market order. Netflix has also announced a plan to produce a Korean TV show and release it worldwide next month. The production will feature a high-profile cast and production crew including screenwriter Kim Eun-hee and actor Ju Ji-hoon.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hee(Screenwriter) : "Writing scripts was always a challenge to me. But with Netflix I had more freedom in terms of creativity."



Although Netflix's plans could become an opportunity to distribute Korean cultural content worldwide, they may also threaten the survival of existing production companies.

