Relocation Dispute News Today 입력 2018.12.14 (15:13)

The plan to relocate the Combined Forces Command headquarters in Yongsan to the Ministry of National Defense compound has been sent back to the drawing board. The Ministry and the CFC are reportedly negotiating over other options, such as relocating to Pyeongtaek or remaining in Yongsan. The discussion result is likely to affect the plan to turn the Yongsan base into a park.



Following the relocation of the U.S. 8th Army headquarters to Pyeongtaek last year, the U.S. Forces Korea command also moved to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province in June of this year. Now only a portion of U.S. Forces in Korea and the Combined Forces Command remain in the Yongsan base. South Korean and American military authorities have decided to move the CFC headquarters to the Ministry of National Defense compound. CFC departments were to be assigned to several floors of the Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff buildings, as well as a seven-story structure for operational support offices. But this plan has reportedly been sent back to the drawing table, following General Robert Abrams's appointment as the top U.S. commander in Korea. He thought that it was inefficient to disperse some 300 CFC personnel to three places... and having CFC servicemen in the South Korean Defense Ministry building would make both sides uncomfortable. Now the authorities are reviewing three options - allowing the CFC to use a separate building inside the Ministry compound all to itself, relocating to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, or remaining in Yongsan. If the CFC remains in the Yongsan base, the plan to turn the military base into a park would inevitably have to be changed. The Ministry of National Defense explained that they're taking several issues into consideration to work out a solution with U.S. Forces in Korea.

Following the relocation of the U.S. 8th Army headquarters to Pyeongtaek last year, the U.S. Forces Korea command also moved to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province in June of this year. Now only a portion of U.S. Forces in Korea and the Combined Forces Command remain in the Yongsan base. South Korean and American military authorities have decided to move the CFC headquarters to the Ministry of National Defense compound. CFC departments were to be assigned to several floors of the Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff buildings, as well as a seven-story structure for operational support offices. But this plan has reportedly been sent back to the drawing table, following General Robert Abrams's appointment as the top U.S. commander in Korea. He thought that it was inefficient to disperse some 300 CFC personnel to three places... and having CFC servicemen in the South Korean Defense Ministry building would make both sides uncomfortable. Now the authorities are reviewing three options - allowing the CFC to use a separate building inside the Ministry compound all to itself, relocating to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, or remaining in Yongsan. If the CFC remains in the Yongsan base, the plan to turn the military base into a park would inevitably have to be changed. The Ministry of National Defense explained that they're taking several issues into consideration to work out a solution with U.S. Forces in Korea.

