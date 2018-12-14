Conscientious Objectors News Today 입력 2018.12.14 (15:19) 수정 2018.12.14 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



A final hearing has been held for the proposition to allow conscientious objectors to work in correctional facilities for 36 months instead of serving in the military.



[Pkg]



With some 160 people filling the venue of the hearing, a fierce debate is underway over how to replace the compulsory military service for conscientious objectors. The most contentious issue is the period of service. Sources say that the most likely period is 36 months, twice as long as the period of the compulsory military service. The measure seeks to ensure fairness for skilled industrial personnel, as well as prevent the alternative military service from being used as a way to avoid the military draft. However, critics say that making conscientious objectors serve 1.5 times as long as others is too harsh.



[Soundbite] Baek Seung-deok(Conscientious objector) : "The authorities should conduct a survey on how many people are willing to avoid the compulsory service just because they think that alternative service is easier."



The public is also split on whether it is appropriate to have conscientious objectors work in correctional facilities.



[Soundbite] Hwang Soo-young(People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy) : "We cannot solve the issue of servicemen's human rights by discriminating against conscientious objectors."



The government is reportedly considering enacting a law to require 36 months of service in correctional facilities as an alternative to military service for conscientious objectors, and reducing the period to up to one year later without amending the law.



[Soundbite] Lee Nam-woo(Ministry of National Defense) : "I am sure this will serve as a momentum for promoting social acceptance of the rights of minorities."



The government is to announce the final decision later this month.

