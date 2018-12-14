Cultural Curriculum News Today 입력 2018.12.14 (15:22) 수정 2018.12.14 (15:31)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



High school seniors have organized a fashion show where they used their imagination to redesign the school uniforms. This popular program is part of the cultural curriculum designed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism at some schools.



[Pkg]



Students walk like fashion models to the beat of cheerful music. From an outfit resembling an Indian chief... to the girls dressed up as witches... these students show off their groove and long-hidden talents at this unique fashion show. It's been three years since the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism organized this cultural program for high school seniors.



[Soundbite] Park Su-mi(High school teacher) : "High school seniors release their academic stress and wrap up their high school years in a meaningful way by re-designing their uniforms."



This fashion show has changed the students' perception of their uniforms.



[Soundbite] Jeong So-hee(High School Senior) : "Uniforms tend to restrict us, but we can now decorate them like this. It was an opportunity to re-discover myself."



[Soundbite] Kim Su-ah(High School Senior) : "I used to think about it as boring and bothersome. But by re-designing my uniform, I can now graduate with fond memories about it."



Forty-five schools nationwide were initially scheduled to participate in the program by December 21, but only five schools in Incheon and one in Gyeonggi-do Province organized the event. This special fashion show is sure to leave students with fond memories about their high school years and teach them the importance of having diverse cultural experience.

Cultural Curriculum

입력 2018.12.14 (15:22) 수정 2018.12.14 (15:31) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



High school seniors have organized a fashion show where they used their imagination to redesign the school uniforms. This popular program is part of the cultural curriculum designed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism at some schools.



[Pkg]



Students walk like fashion models to the beat of cheerful music. From an outfit resembling an Indian chief... to the girls dressed up as witches... these students show off their groove and long-hidden talents at this unique fashion show. It's been three years since the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism organized this cultural program for high school seniors.



[Soundbite] Park Su-mi(High school teacher) : "High school seniors release their academic stress and wrap up their high school years in a meaningful way by re-designing their uniforms."



This fashion show has changed the students' perception of their uniforms.



[Soundbite] Jeong So-hee(High School Senior) : "Uniforms tend to restrict us, but we can now decorate them like this. It was an opportunity to re-discover myself."



[Soundbite] Kim Su-ah(High School Senior) : "I used to think about it as boring and bothersome. But by re-designing my uniform, I can now graduate with fond memories about it."



Forty-five schools nationwide were initially scheduled to participate in the program by December 21, but only five schools in Incheon and one in Gyeonggi-do Province organized the event. This special fashion show is sure to leave students with fond memories about their high school years and teach them the importance of having diverse cultural experience.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보