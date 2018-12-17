North Korea Scenery News Today 입력 2018.12.17 (15:19) 수정 2018.12.17 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



The border area between North Korea and China near the Tumen River has been gripped by a cold spell of below 20 degrees Celsius. KBS has captured the images of North Korean soldiers and residents preparing for the cold season. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Residents of the North Korean city of Namyang across the Tumen River are organizing rice straw that will be used as animal feed during the winter. When school is over, children get axes to make firewood. North Korean soldiers stationed in the Tumen River area make a fire to warm their bodies at least for a while. And these young kids are busy playing despite the freezing weather of minus 20 degrees Celsius. The Tumen Bridge, whose construction was launched in late 2016, will likely be completed early next year. But it will not be opened until the international sanctions against North Korea are eased. Foreigners' access to the border area between North Korea and China near Helong City located in the upstream part of the Tumen River is blocked by Chinese security guards. Located across the river is the Musan Mine, the largest iron mine in the North.Some ten thousand of its workers have become jobless as imports of North Korean iron ore to China are now banned by the international sanctions. Trains and cranes that used to transport iron ore ground to a halt a long time ago. From severe food shortages to international sanctions and now the cold spell... North Korean residents in the Tumen River area are having one of the harshest winters in their lives.

입력 2018.12.17 (15:19) 수정 2018.12.17 (15:24) News Today

