[Anchor Lead]



Under the leadership of Korean head coach Park Hang-seo, the Vietnamese national football team was crowned the AFF Suzuki Cup champion last Saturday.



[Pkg]



Now relieved of the pressure to win, coach Park Hang-seo was relaxed enough to smile and make jokes at a press conference.



[Soundbite] Park Hang-seo(Coach, Vietnamese National Football Team) : "Do I have to do this here? We can do it here."



He was instrumental in taking Vietnam to the top of Southeast Asian football. He speaks frankly about winning the first AFF Suzuki Cup in 10 years.



[Soundbite] Park Hang-seo(Coach, Vietnamese National Football Team) : "I'm proud of this achievement made in a foreign country."



The coach also said that he wanted to use football to further help Vietnam-South Korea relations.



[Soundbite] "I'm getting loved for football. It will be satisfying if I can use that to help both countries politically or economically."



Coach Park Hang-seo is already being hailed as a legend of Vietnamese football and is revered for writing a new chapter in its history. Immediately after the finals match, the streets of Vietnam were transformed into sites of huge celebrations. Football brought the Vietnamese people together through cheering and jubilation.



[Soundbite] Bohin Hao(Hanoi Resident) : "I'm very excited. Congratulations to the Vietnamese players! And thank you to Coach Park Hang-seo! Vietnam is the champion!"



Coach Park Hang-seo asked the Vietnamese people to love Korea just as much as they love him. Transgressing the world of football, he is writing a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations between South Korea and Vietnam.

