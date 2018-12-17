Social Philanthropy News Today 입력 2018.12.17 (15:28) 수정 2018.12.17 (15:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean businesses operating in China are highly lauded even by the Chinese authorities for their outstanding social philanthropy. They are contributing greatly to publicizing Korea by lending a helping hand to people in the remote areas of China.



[Pkg]



Jade Dragon Snow Mountain on the southern side of the Himalaya Mountains is the sacred mountain of a local tribe. The dynamic sounds of the Korean martial art taekwondo resonate at the foot of the mountain for the first time. Children from the Nakhi tribe are excited to see taekwondo for the first time in their lives. Breathing at 3,000 meters above the sea can be quite a challenge. Nonetheless, the enrapturing taekwondo performance mesmerizes everyone.



[Soundbite] Student of Baisha School : "It's very dynamic. I want to learn taekwondo as soon as possible. I want to be able to perform as well as these athletes."



The Nakhi people are the only tribe in the world to use ancient hieroglyphs. Under the auspices of a Korean company, a library featuring Korean textbooks has opened at Baisha school, which dates back many centuries.



[Soundbite] Student of Baisha School : "There are many books here, and it's quiet and well-organized. I will borrow many books from this library. I am thankful to the Korean company for doing this for us."



Korean businesses are increasingly receiving recognition in China for their social responsibility. A report released recently by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences says that Samsung, Hyundai Motor and LG rank in the top-3 for corporate social responsibility development among foreign companies in China.

