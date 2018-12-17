Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2018.12.17 (15:29) 수정 2018.12.17 (15:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Director's Cut Awards ceremony was held last Friday, where film directors chose the actors and actresses of the year. Take a look.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Sometimes things happen you don't understand..."



Actress Kim Tae-ri for her film "Little Forest" and actor Lee Seong-min who starred in "The Spy Gone North" are the winners of the actress and actor of the year honors at the 18th Director's Cut Awards this year. This particular award ceremony grants prizes to those voted by members of the Directors Guild of Korea. Therefore it's known to be most focused on the acting aspect over other external factors such as a film star's popularity. In case of Kim Tae-ri, she received the rookie award at this same event in 2016. Now clinching the actress of the year award as well, she is undoubtedly recognized as the female screen star most trusted by film directors. This year's rookie awards go to Do Kyung-soo from the blockbuster "Along with the Gods" and Kim Da-mi who starred in "The Witch." The very first auction that was scheduled in Korea for a Stradivarius violin, one of the top three global violin labels, has been canceled. The Seoul Auction house earlier announced the auction for a 1692 Stradivarius will begin at the starting price of 7 billion won. But just before the auction could start on Thursday, the person entrusted with the prized instrument canceled the violin's entry. The label Stradivarius collectively refers to all musical instruments made by the great Italian violin maker Antonio Stradivari. It's very rare for a Stradivarius to ever appear in a public auction. The Seoul auction drew keen attention following the sale of a 1721 Stradivarius violin in Britain seven years ago where it was auctioned off at 9.8 million pounds or about 17 billion Korean won based on the exchange rate at that time. The Seoul Auction house hosted the Thursday auction to mark its 20th founding anniversary. But many entries including works by famed Korean painters Lee Jung-seob and Chun Kyung-ja were not successful in the biddings or their submissions were canceled altogether.

