Denuclearization Agreement

[Anchor Lead]
Washington has made it clear that denuclearization remains a top priority for the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea. As far as keeping North Korea accountable, U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed confidence in North Korea's promise to denuclearize.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that he trusts North Korea's commitment to denuclearize. This is based on a remark made during his interview with American broadcaster CBS. The U.S. Secretary of State was responding to the interviewer's question regarding his level of trust in North Korea's promise to complete denuclearization considering the Commander of U.S. Forces in Korea stating that he sees no changes in North Korea's military capabilities. Secretary Pompeo said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has told the United States repeatedly he would denuclearize. But, also added Washington would verify if Kim keeps the end of his bargain. He reiterated that the sanctions will remain in place until verification is complete. Then he added that it is up to Chairman Kim to make the decision to denuclearize and now it's time for him to deliver. When asked what tangible progress he expects at the upcoming summit, the secretary remained discreet, saying that he's not going to talk about the specifics. However, Pompeo added that he remains hopeful about the outcome of the summit.
- 입력 2019.02.15 (15:18)
- 수정 2019.02.15 (15:33)
Washington has made it clear that denuclearization remains a top priority for the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea. As far as keeping North Korea accountable, U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed confidence in North Korea's promise to denuclearize.
