Military Guard Posts News Today 입력 2019.02.15 (15:23) 수정 2019.02.15 (15:39)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea withdrew eleven guard posts each from the demilitarized zone in line with their military agreement reached last September. The north easternmost GP on the South Korean side in Goseong, Gangwondo Province which will be preserved for historical value has been unveiled to the media for the very first time.



[Pkg]



A steep pathway within the demilitarized zone leads to a front-line guard post surrounded by barbed wire fences. Just until a few months ago, South Korean soldiers stood patrol and stayed here. But now, it's empty with electricity and water services cut off. From the upper outside deck, the area near Geumgangsan Mountain in North Korea can be seen at one glance. To the west and east, several mountain peaks also come into view. Out on the East Sea, Haegeumgang River lies in a picturesque vista. But actually this place, out of the entirety of the border truce line, was where Seoul and Pyeongyang had been in confrontation by the closest distance. In December, the two Koreas mutually verified each side's guard post removal work. A small pathway was laid at the time for access during the verification which has now become a symbol of peace.



[Soundbite] Captain Kim Dong-jin(Squadron leader, 22nd Infantry Division) : "All our troops give their best in conducting field missions to prevent any vacuum in defense readiness."



The Cultural Heritage Administration is seeking to register the Goseong GP which was South Korea's very first guard post, as a cultural asset given the symbolism and historical value.

