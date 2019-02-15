Local Ritual News Today 입력 2019.02.15 (15:24) 수정 2019.02.15 (15:42)

[Anchor Lead]



A village in Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province, has been holding a special ritual for more than five centuries to worship a pine tree that has protected the village for one thousand years. We take you there now.



[Pkg]



A village nestled at the foot of Jirisan Mountain 800 meters above sea level. A magnificent pine tree standing more than 20 meters tall comes into view. It has protected the village for more than a thousand years. A special ritual is underway to worship the pine tree. Villagers get together to the loud sounds of Korean folk music "pungmul." They bring their offerings and pray for abundance and longevity.



[Soundbite] Chung Sang-eun(Villager) : "We pray for the safety of Jirisan Mountain so that my grandchildren and their grandchildren can come here again and again."



To protect the pine tree as the symbol and guardian of their village, the residents even set up a pine tree preservation council and have been conducting the worship rituals for more than five centuries.



[Soundbite] Park Keum-mo(Namwon Waun Village Committee) : "We prepare for this ritual with extra care for three to four days in line with an old tradition. It's like praying for the rain during droughts."



The villagers hope that their pine tree worship ritual will emerge as a cultural event that publicizes harmony between humans and Mother Nature.

