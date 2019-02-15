Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.02.15 (15:26) 수정 2019.02.15 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



Many K-pop idol singers are also known for their superb songwriting skills. Many of them have been recently registered as full members of the Korea Music Copyright Association. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Singer B.I., who is also known as a member of K-pop group iKON, says he has earned enough money to buy two luxury cars by receiving copyright fees for iKON's song "Love Scenario," which he wrote personally. B.I. is one of the many K-pop artists who have recently become full members of the Korea Music Copyright Association. Every year, the association grants full membership status to top-25 of some 30,000 members based on copyright fees received over the past three years. This year, the association's list of full members is longer than ever. They include Yong Jun-hyung of Highlight, Chung Yong-hwa of CN Blue and Jin-young of B1A4. The list also includes non-idol artists, such as Chang Bum-jun of Busker Busker and Lee Chan-hyuk of Akdong Musician. The Korea Music Copyright Association said that this year's list demonstrates the growing number of artists with outstanding songwriting skills. BTS has drawn the spotlight yet again for its possible comeback in the second quarter of the year. Surprisingly, the rumor was spread not by the music sector but by the game industry. A company that is developing a game featuring BTS's voices has announced that the game is slated for release in the second quarter of the year. The game was originally to be released early this year, but the company had to postpone it in order to upgrade its quality in line with BTS's rising status around the world. The company added that the game also features BTS's new songs, which has led many to believe that the group will make a comeback in time for the game's release. BTS announced their plan to release a new album at a music awards ceremony last month. The group's fans as well as the music sector are eager to know when BTS will make a comeback to the music scene.

Cultural Insight

입력 2019.02.15 (15:26) 수정 2019.02.15 (15:43) News Today

