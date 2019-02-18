Working-level Talks News Today 입력 2019.02.18 (15:27) 수정 2019.02.18 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



With just 9 days left to the North Korea-US summit, the two sides are expected to hold working-level talks this week, to craft an implementation plan on the scope of North Korea's denuclearization, and corresponding measures from the U.S. North Korea's propaganda media outlet has meanwhile reiterated the call for corresponding action from Washington.



[Pkg]



North Korea and the United States will begin last minute negotiations this week to discuss the agenda of their upcoming summit. This follows their first round of exploratory working-level talks held in Pyongyang early this month. U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol are expected to meet around February 20th to begin talks. What's to be mainly discussed is an implementation plan on North Korea's denuclearization and corresponding measures by the U.S. It's to be seen how concrete measures such as the dismantlement and verification of the North's nuclear facilities in Yongbyon and missile launch facilities in Dongchang-ri will be reflected in the dozen or so detailed agenda items mentioned by the United States. In return, establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and expanding humanitarian aid to North Korea will likely be included in the summit's agenda as corresponding action taken by Washington. With just 9 days left to the Vietnam summit, pressure is mounting on what the summit can deliver. But President Trump says he is in no rush.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump(U.S. President (Feb. 16))



Opinions within America are split. The U.S. political affairs website Politico says the summit could become central to Trump's 2020 re-election pitch if he gets Kim Jong-un to relinquish his nuclear weapons but another high-profile failure could leave Trump looking dangerously ineffectual. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has reiterated its call for corresponding action from the U.S. The North's propaganda outlet "Arirang-Meari" stressed the country's commitment to denuclearization is sincere as stated in leader Kim Jong-un's New Year address, and called for a major transition in North Korea-U.S. relations, similar to the one seen in inter-Korean relations.

